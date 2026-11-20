Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru have shared some happy news with their fans. The couple has announced the arrival of their baby boy, whom they have named Dev Nidimoru. Sharing the announcement, Samantha and Raj posted a heartfelt message expressing their happiness at welcoming their little one. The post featured the words, “Our beautiful baby boy DEV NIDIMORU 19.11.2026 The happiest our hearts have ever been. ❤️🧿”

The announcement has marked a special moment for the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives as parents. Their message was simple and emotional, with the words reflecting the joy they are experiencing after the birth of their son. The couple also included the date, 19.11.2026, along with their baby’s name in the announcement.

Samantha and Raj share their happiness

Rather than sharing a long message, Samantha and Raj chose a few heartfelt words to introduce their baby boy. The announcement focused on their happiness and the arrival of their child. The use of the evil eye emoji also added a familiar touch to the emotional message, often used by people to express love and protection for their loved ones.

The news is a personal milestone for Samantha, who has built a successful career across Telugu and Tamil cinema, and Raj, known for his work as a filmmaker. While the couple has shared the baby’s name and birth date, the announcement does not include further details about the birth or their plans for the coming days.

A new chapter for the couple

The arrival of Dev marks the beginning of a new phase in Samantha and Raj’s lives. Their short message has conveyed the excitement of becoming parents without revealing too much about their private moments.

For now, the couple’s announcement is centred on one special piece of news: the arrival of their baby boy and the happiness he has brought into their lives.