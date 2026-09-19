Sigma trailer: Jason Sanjay makes a strong directorial debut with Sundeep Kishan

The much awaited trailer of Sigma, the upcoming action entertainer directed by Jason Sanjay, has been released. Starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, the film takes audiences into a world of crime, betrayal, heists and revenge. Sigma is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.

The film marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. He is the son of Tamil actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, but unlike his father, Jason chose to work behind the camera. His first film has already attracted attention because of his decision to enter filmmaking as a director.

The trailer introduces Sundeep Kishan as a man who has been betrayed and left with unfinished business. Instead of walking away from what happened, his character decides to fight back and recover what he has lost. His journey takes him into a dangerous world where crime, money and deception are closely connected.

At the centre of the story is a massive Rs 500-crore racket involving drugs and gambling. Sundeep’s character becomes involved in this criminal operation, bringing him face to face with people and situations that make his mission increasingly complicated.

Sigma is being presented as an action adventure and heist comedy, combining crime and revenge with elements of humour. The trailer gives a glimpse of the film’s action driven setting while keeping several details of the story under wraps.

The film is produced by Subaskaran under the Lyca Productions banner. For Jason Sanjay, the project represents the beginning of his career as a filmmaker.

Jason had previously spoken about his decision to become a director. He revealed that Malayalam filmmaker Alphonse Puthren had approached him with an acting opportunity when he was around 20 years old. However, Jason turned down the offer because he had already decided to pursue direction.

“I wanted to become a director. That was always my priority,” Jason said while speaking to Ananda Vikatan.

Interestingly, Sigma will also arrive around the same time as the re release of Vijay’s Thirupaachi. According to a Dinamani report, Thirupaachi is scheduled to return to theatres on October 1, 2026, one day before Sigma’s release.

This sets up an unusual box office clash involving Vijay’s film and his son’s directorial debut, with Sigma releasing on October 2, 2026.