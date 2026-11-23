Actor Naga Chaitanya celebrated his 40th birthday on November 23, and wife Sobhita Dhulipala made the occasion special with a sweet social media post. The actress shared romantic pictures and a fun video of the Telugu star, giving fans a glimpse into their personal moments together. Along with the pictures, Sobhita also posted a loving birthday message for her husband, which caught the attention of their fans.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s special birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya

On Monday, Sobhita shared a series of pictures and videos of Chaitanya on Instagram with the caption, “Happy birthday lover.” Some of the pictures were taken during the couple’s holiday in Cyprus earlier this year. One photograph shows them sharing a kiss under an archway, while another captures Chaitanya holding his wife close as they pose together.

The actress also shared a playful video of Chaitanya at a mirrored art installation. In the clip, the actor can be seen making funny faces as his reflections appear around him. Sobhita is heard laughing in the background and saying, “Come inside… dude.” The light-hearted video offered a different glimpse of the couple beyond their romantic pictures.

The birthday post received attention from fans, who filled the comments section with wishes for Chaitanya on his 40th birthday.

Naga Chaitanya reveals what he loves about Sobhita

Recently, Chaitanya attended the Honest Townhall, where he interacted with fans and spoke about his personal and professional life. During the interaction, a fan asked him to name one quality he loved most about Sobhita.

Responding to the question, he said, “A lot of qualities in Sobhita. But I think to speak about one: her dynamic nature. She’s such a beautiful mix of culture and new-age contemporary language, you know? She’s a beautiful mix of these two worlds. She’s always open to discovering.”

He also shared an example from their holidays to explain what he meant. Chaitanya revealed that he usually prefers following a planned schedule while travelling, but Sobhita is more comfortable adapting to unexpected situations.

He said, “For example, we go on a holiday, and I have a set plan. If it doesn’t work out, my mind freezes. But she will just find a cue to take the lead and move forward. I discovered new things because of her nature. I’ve learnt how to be so much more impromptu, which has taught me so many new things. I just love that dynamic, young, curious nature in her.”

During a rapid-fire round, when asked to describe his wife in one word, Chaitanya chose ‘love’.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship

Chaitanya and Sobhita dated for two years before getting engaged in August 2024. The couple made their relationship public around the same time and later got married in December 2024 at Annapurna Studios, which is owned by Chaitanya’s family.

Since their wedding, the couple has occasionally shared glimpses of their life together, while keeping much of their relationship away from the public eye.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s upcoming projects

On the professional front, Chaitanya was last seen in Thandel (2025), alongside Sai Pallavi. His next film, Vrushakarma, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 4.

Sobhita was last seen in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. She will next feature in Vettuvam, directed by Pa Ranjith, which is slated for release during Pongal 2027.