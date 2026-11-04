Sreeleela Joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman, Makers Welcome Her With A Special Promo

Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Dharman has added another popular actress to its cast. The makers have officially announced that Sreeleela will play a key role in the action entertainer, which is directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The announcement was made through a special promotional video introducing the actress as part of the project.

Sreeleela joins Rajinikanth’s Dharman

The makers shared a new promo to confirm Sreeleela’s entry into the film. Announcing her inclusion, the team wrote, “SHE’S GOT THE SPARK. SHE’S GOT THE PATAKA. Welcoming the gorgeous Sreeleela to Dharman.”

The announcement video features a classical music track composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Dharman is co-produced by Kamal Haasan under his production banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

Rajinikanth will reportedly play a stylish doctor in the film. The cast also includes Simran Bagga, Yogi Babu and Raashii Khanna in important roles. Nayanthara has also joined the project, marking her sixth collaboration with Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, actor Ram Pothineni is reportedly being considered for the role of the main antagonist, although the casting has not been officially confirmed.

The film is reportedly targeting a Summer 2027 theatrical release. Shooting is expected to wrap up by November 2026.

Rajinikanth and Sreeleela’s upcoming films

Rajinikanth was recently seen in Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The action comedy is a sequel to the 2023 film Jailer and follows Tiger Muthuvel Pandian as he takes on an idol trading network.

The film also features SJ Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Yogi Babu, along with special appearances by Mohanlal, Hrithik Roshan, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff and Vijay Sethupathi.

Rajinikanth will next work with Kamal Haasan in KHxRK, which will be directed by Nelson.

Meanwhile, Sreeleela was last seen in Ustaad Bhagat Singh alongside Pawan Kalyan. She will next appear in OM: Chapter 1, an action drama starring Dhanush, Mammootty and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film will feature her in a co-lead role.

The actress is also part of Dare Devil, starring Ajith Kumar and directed by Adhik Ravichandran