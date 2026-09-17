Suriya announces Scene title and Diwali release date after two blockbuster successes

Tamil actor Suriya has announced the title and release date of his upcoming film directed by Jithu Madhavan. The project, which was earlier being referred to as Suriya 47, has now been officially titled Scene. The makers have confirmed that the film will release worldwide on November 6 as a Diwali special. The announcement comes as Suriya continues a successful phase in his career following two back to back box office successes.

According to the latest update, the film has completed its shooting schedule at a fast pace and is currently in the post production stage. The title announcement was accompanied by a release date update, giving fans clarity about when the film will reach theatres. Scene is being presented as one of Suriya’s upcoming major releases and will arrive during the festive Diwali period.

The film features Nazriya Nazim as the female lead, while Naslen K. Gafoor, known for Premalu, plays an important role. The project marks an interesting combination of talent from Tamil and Malayalam cinema, with Jeethu Madhavan at the helm. Suriya has already had two releases in 2026 and is now preparing for the arrival of Scene later in the year.

Scene is being produced under the banners of Jagaram Studios and 2D Entertainment. Suriya, Jyothika and Jeethu Madhavan are associated with the production. The technical team includes music composer Sushin Shyam, who is known for his work in Malayalam cinema, and cinematographer Vineeth. Their involvement adds further interest to the film’s production team.

The project had initially created curiosity because of the collaboration between Suriya and Jeethu Madhavan, along with the presence of Nazriya and Naslen. With the title now confirmed and the release date locked, the film is expected to enter the next stage of its promotional campaign. Scene will be released worldwide on November 6, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.