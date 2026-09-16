Suriya and Jyotika’s 20th anniversary takes a special turn with vow renewal

Actor couple Suriya and Jyotika have marked 20 years of marriage with a special vow renewal ceremony surrounded by their family and close friends. Videos and pictures from the occasion have surfaced on social media, giving fans a glimpse of the couple’s anniversary celebration. Suriya and Jyotika also shared moments from the ceremony themselves along with a long note looking back at their journey together.

The couple described the celebration as “The Sequel” and explained that the ceremony was not about presenting their marriage as perfect. Instead, they said it was about the relationship they have built over two decades and the experiences that have shaped them as a couple. “THE SEQUEL -A vow renewal, celebrating our 20 years of love and war. And no, this is not a celebration of a perfect marriage. This is a celebration of imperfections, of adjustments, of understanding, sacrifices, of loving each other selflessly. This is a celebration of “us”. The people we have become for each other,” the caption wrote.

Jyotika also shared her personal vows and spoke about the life she has built with Suriya and their children. She said she wants to remain positive and appreciate the people and moments in her life. “How ironical- A dream which felt far from reality is now a reality I will spend my entire lifetime dreaming of! So here are my vows -I vow to be a happy person because I choose to see only life’s positive side. I vow to celebrate life because life itself is a gift when the man whom you love respects you beyond himself. I vow never to complain- why should I? When even something as vast as the sky doesn’t have the privilege of touching the ground! Look around, everything in existence is incomplete. It’s how we choose to fill the gaps.”

She further wrote, “I vow to be thankful – as every morning I wake in the arms of a man who protects me, and for my beautiful children who’ve given my life a meaning. And me, a reason to live.

I vow to be healthy because that is the only true asset we ever build. Even the fanciest brick houses will always have their leaks, termites, and renovations,” they added.

Meanwhile, Suriya continues to have several projects in the pipeline. His upcoming film with director Jithu Madhavan is titled Scene. He is also set to work with director TJ Gnanavel on another project backed by Hombale Films.