Suriya is returning to cinemas with his third release this year, titled Scene. Directed by Jithu Madhavan, the crime comedy features the actor as a police officer, but his character is quite different from the powerful cop he played in the Singam franchise. The makers released the trailer on Saturday, introducing Suriya as DSP Inbaraj, a police officer who appears to have lost interest in his job.

The actor has already delivered two successful films this year, RJ Balaji’s action fantasy Karuppu and Venky Atluri’s romantic comedy Vishwanath & Sons. With Scene, he takes on a different role that mixes crime and comedy.

Suriya plays a reluctant police officer

The trailer opens with Inbaraj relaxing on his sofa at home after resigning from the police force. When Alexa asks him which mood he wants the music to match, he casually replies, “Any mood.”

His colleagues are confused about his decision to leave the force, but Inbaraj seems least interested in discussing it. He is busy cooking an omelette and playing with a stress ball. Even when other officers arrive to take him back to the police station, he refuses to react.

When the cops warn him that they have orders to drag him out, he simply gives in. In one scene, they carry him down the stairs while he calmly smokes a cigarette.

When his senior asks why he wants to resign at the peak of his career, Inbaraj says he wants to enter politics. The dialogue also brings to mind Vijay’s decision to leave films and enter politics earlier this year.

Naslen and Nazriya add to the story

Malayalam actor Naslen makes his Tamil debut in Scene as Eeswaran Joseph, a criminal who creates trouble across the city. Like Inbaraj, he appears unusually relaxed even while carrying out his activities.

Director Jithu Madhavan, known for Fahadh Faasil’s action comedy Aavesham, also makes his Tamil debut with the film. Nazriya Nazim plays Maya, an unconventional house help, marking her return to Tamil cinema after 12 years. Her last Tamil release was the 2014 film Thirumanam Enum Nikkah.

Scene release date and box office clash

Co-produced by Suriya, Jyotika and Jaishree Damodaran, Scene will release in cinemas on November 6. It will face competition from the Tamil dubbed version of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, which arrives in theatres on November 5.