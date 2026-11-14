scene suriya surprises fans with tovino thomas menacing serial killer avatar

Suriya‘s crime comedy thriller Scene has entered its second weekend in theatres, and the makers have now revealed a special surprise for audiences. Tovino Thomas, whose role was kept under wraps until the film’s release, plays a quirky yet menacing serial killer named Victor. Suriya recently shared a promo introducing Tovino’s character and thanked the actor for being part of the film.

Suriya thanks Tovino Thomas for joining Scene

In Scene, Suriya plays DSP Inbaaraj, a police officer who becomes involved in a murder investigation. Tovino’s character Victor adds another layer of mystery and tension to the story. The two actors share an intense confrontation inside a jail, which sets the stage for important developments in the film’s twisted narrative.

Sharing the character promo on X, Suriya expressed his gratitude to Tovino for accepting the role. He wrote, “Dear @ttovino, I can’t thank you enough for being our Victor. The love and generosity with which you came on board means more to me than words can express.”

Suriya also acknowledged the contribution of the Malayalam film industry’s cast and crew. He added, “And to all my wonderful co actors, technicians and creative minds from the Malayalam film industry, thank you for being with us on #Scene. It’s our little love letter to Malayalam Cinema!”

Suriya Thanks Tovino Thomas For Playing The Mysterious Killer Victor In Scene 2

A large part of the film’s cast and crew comes from the Malayalam film industry. Apart from Tovino, the film features Nazriya Nazim and Naslen, with the latter making his Tamil debut.

Scene marks Jithu Madhavan’s Tamil debut

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Scene marks the filmmaker’s first Tamil-language project. His previous films, Romancham and Aavesham, were Malayalam releases and received attention from audiences. The director has now brought together actors from both the Tamil and Malayalam industries for his latest film.

The story follows DSP Inbaaraj, played by Suriya, who struggles with deteriorating eyesight. Although his medical condition forces him to step away from active police duty, he remains determined to investigate a series of murders. The film combines crime, comedy and suspense, with the characters of Inbaaraj and Victor adding to its unpredictable storyline.

Suriya thanks audiences as Scene crosses ₹200 crore worldwide

Suriya recently expressed gratitude to audiences for supporting the film across different languages and regions. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!”

The film has reportedly crossed the ₹200 crore mark worldwide within its first week in theatres. Filmmakers Atlee and Mahesh Babu have also praised the film following its release and called it a must-watch.

Meanwhile, Jithu Madhavan has dismissed rumours that a sequel to Scene is currently in the works. As the film continues its theatrical run, the newly released Victor promo has given audiences another reason to revisit Tovino Thomas’ surprise appearance.