The makers of King100 unveiled the first character glimpse of Tabu on Wednesday, November 4, coinciding with the actor’s birthday. The glimpse introduces her as Mahanthi Jhansi Rani, a powerful political figure who appears confident and determined. Dressed for an official occasion, Tabu is seen taking the oath of office, offering a first look at her character and her position in the film’s story.

The brief video presents Tabu in a serious and authoritative role. Her character appears to believe that success comes through hard work rather than chance. With a calm expression and firm presence, the actor gives a glimpse of a woman who is clear about her beliefs and is comfortable holding power.

Tabu’s character shares her views on hard work and luck

One of the key moments in the glimpse comes when Mahanthi Jhansi Rani shares her thoughts on success. She says, “There only two kinds of people in this world – one who believe in hard work and one in luck. I hate luck.”

The dialogue gives an indication of the character’s mindset and suggests that her journey may be shaped by ambition, determination and a strong belief in her own abilities.

Nagarjuna Akkineni also shared Tabu’s character poster on social media and wished her on her birthday. His message read, “Happy Birthday to Dear #Tabutiful. The world will never forget Pandu from Ninne Pelladata… and now you’ll be etched in our memories as “Mahanthi Jhansi Rani”. You made this film so special (sic).”

Nagarjuna and Tabu reunite for King100

Written and directed by RA Karthik, King100 stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Tabu in key roles. The film is produced by Annapurna Studios, the production house founded by Nagarjuna’s father, the late actor and producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao.

The technical team includes Devi Sri Prasad as the music composer, Raja Mahadhevan as cinematographer, Navin Nooli as editor and Sathees Kumar N as production designer. King100 is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

Tabu and Nagarjuna have previously worked together in Ninne Pelladata (1996) and Aavida Maa Aavide (1998). Their reunion in King100 brings the two actors together on screen after a long gap. The film’s latest character reveal has now offered audiences an early look at Tabu’s role in the upcoming release.