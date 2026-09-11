Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi finally reveal son Vaayuv’s face on his first birthday

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have shared the first pictures showing the face of their son Vaayuv. The couple chose their son’s first birthday to introduce him to their fans through a series of family photos. Varun and Lavanya, who got married in Tuscany in November 2023, welcomed their first child on September 10, 2025. Until now, the couple had mostly kept their son away from the public eye.

On Vaayuv’s first birthday, Varun shared a series of personal moments with his son and family. The pictures included a relaxed couch photo featuring the family as well as a three generation family picture. The posts gave fans a rare look at the couple’s life as parents and marked the first time they openly shared Vaayuv’s face.

Along with the pictures, Varun also spoke about how becoming a father has changed his life. He described fatherhood as the most beautiful part of his journey and shared his feelings about watching his son grow. His message reflected the happiness he has experienced since welcoming Vaayuv into his life.

Lavanya also shared her thoughts on motherhood and the special bond she has developed with her son. She wrote about discovering a new kind of love after becoming a mother. Her message focused on the emotional changes that came with welcoming Vaayuv and the new role she has embraced.

The couple’s posts quickly caught the attention of fans, who reacted to the family pictures and the first glimpse of Vaayuv. Many described the photographs as heartwarming, especially the candid family moments and the three generation picture.

My dear boy, you changed my world in the best way possible. I fell in love with you even before I laid my eyes on you for the first time. Being your father is the most beautiful part of my life.



Happy 1st birthday, Vaayuv.

I love you, always.❤️😘 pic.twitter.com/nUfXCuBJXF — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) September 10, 2026

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have generally kept their personal life private since their wedding. Their decision to reveal Vaayuv’s face on his first birthday therefore became a special moment for their followers. The birthday posts also offered a glimpse into how the couple has been experiencing their first year of parenthood.

The reveal comes nearly a year after Vaayuv was born on September 10, 2025, giving fans their first clear look at the couple’s son.