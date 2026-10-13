Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna meet Thalapathy Vijay, but his heartfelt note steals the show

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna recently met Thalapathy Vijay, and their meeting has caught attention on social media. Vijay Deverakonda shared pictures from their visit along with a heartfelt message describing his experience of spending time with the Tamil star. The Telugu actor appeared particularly touched by the warm welcome they received despite Vijay having a busy day.

Vijay Deverakonda shares heartfelt note for Thalapathy Vijay

Sharing pictures from their meeting, Vijay Deverakonda expressed his admiration for Thalapathy Vijay and spoke about the personal conversations they had.

“Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir,” he wrote. “Even after a long day he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work and the world.”

He further expressed his affection and respect, writing, “One meeting and sir is already a favourite ❤️ Until next time, My love and respect. Vijay Deverakonda :)”.

The pictures capture some relaxed moments between the actors, including one in which Vijay Deverakonda is seen embracing Thalapathy Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay’s journey from cinema to politics

The meeting comes following Thalapathy Vijay’s transition from films to politics and his new role as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister. His electoral victory has received congratulatory messages from several members of the film industry, including Vijay Deverakonda.

Interestingly, Vijay Deverakonda has previously spoken about the possibility of working with Thalapathy Vijay. He once explained why he would prefer not to share screen space with the Tamil superstar, saying “the entire movie will be about them.”

In 2018, he also admitted that he had never watched a complete Vijay film, although he enjoyed watching the trailers.

Rashmika Mandanna and Thalapathy Vijay’s film connection

Rashmika Mandanna already shares a professional connection with Thalapathy Vijay. The two worked together in the 2023 Tamil film Varisu, which was released in Telugu as Vaarasudu. The film was directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

Their latest meeting brought the actors together away from film sets, with Vijay Deverakonda’s personal note offering a glimpse into their conversation.

Editorial note: The political designation and relationship details in this rewrite follow the supplied copy and should be independently verified before publication.