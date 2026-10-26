Vijay Deverakonda hits back at trolls with explosive post defending wife Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda has responded strongly to the online criticism surrounding him and his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, following their recent appearance on Koffee with Karan Season 9. The couple faced trolling after the episode, with several social media users calling Vijay a red flag and advising Rashmika to reconsider her relationship choices. After Rashmika addressed the criticism on October 26, Vijay shared a personal message expressing his love for his wife while responding to those questioning their marriage.

Vijay Deverakonda shares a strong message for trolls

Sharing a picture and a funny video with Rashmika, Vijay wrote, “My best friend, my wife, my woman. One of the most beautiful parts of my life that I got absolutely right ❤️ For all those concerned, we are both gloriously happy. I am blessed.”

He continued, “If it’s me and her against the world, so be it ❤️ Big love to all those who celebrate love and the simplicity of living happily. ❤️”

Vijay then directly addressed his critics with a strongly worded statement. He wrote, “Now, with absolutely no intended kindness or respect, everyone else can go fuck themselves. :)) Deverakonda Vijay Sai.”

Rashmika Mandanna defends her marriage and personal choices

Earlier, Rashmika had also responded to the negative comments about Vijay. Calling herself ‘obsessed with Vijay’, she addressed those suggesting that she should have questioned her decision to marry him 100 times.

“I would do it a thousand times. 100 is nothing. It’s really that simple. And for those who seem to be absolutely blinded by their own narratives… We have both built our lives on our own terms, with our own choices and our own hard work. We are smart, capable adults, blessed with the freedom and privilege to choose how we want to live and whom we want to share our lives with. And we chose US.”

Rashmika also responded to women who had been posting relationship advice and calling Vijay a red flag.

“The ones making reels in the guise of concern for a fellow woman, asking me to run, giving me free relationship advice to protect me. Thank you. Truly. But I wish some of you had been there a couple of years ago, when things were really, really hard. You weren’t there. HE WAS and HE IS even right now. Right now, I am the happiest I have ever been. And I hope you can see that in my face, in the joy I’ve felt since getting married, in my performances, in my films, and simply in the way I live my life. I am happy. I am content. I am blessed.”

Both actors have made their position clear through their statements, saying that they are happy together and want their personal choices to be respected.