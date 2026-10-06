Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna may currently be busy with their upcoming Telugu period drama Ranabaali, but a recent conversation between the two also touched upon the growing popularity of Hindi music in South India. During a chat with podcaster Shubhankar Mishra, Vijay was asked about Hindi songs that are currently finding listeners in the South. The actor was quick to point towards the music of Dhurandhar, saying that songs from the film have become quite common at gyms across South India.

When Shubhankar asked Vijay which Hindi tracks were being played frequently in the South, the actor said that songs from Dhurandhar were difficult to miss. He added that they are played “non-stop” at gyms in South India. Vijay could not immediately remember the exact names of the songs, and instead asked Shubhankar to hum the tracks so he could identify them. The moment also gave an insight into the kind of music that is currently reaching listeners outside the traditional Hindi film music audience. During the same conversation, Vijay also revealed that he listens to a lot of independent music. Rashmika was also present during the discussion as the two spoke about music ahead of their next release.

Vijay and Rashmika will be seen together in Ranabaali, which is scheduled to release worldwide on October 16. The film is set during British rule between 1854 and 1878 and tells a fictional story based around lesser known chapters associated with the Rayalaseema region. Vijay plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, while Rashmika plays the character of Jayamma. The film marks their third project together after Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade. It is also their first film together since getting married.

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and also features Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo. Mythri Movie Makers has backed the film, with T Series presenting it. The music has been composed by Ajay Atul. The team completed filming in September. While the film is still awaiting its release, Vijay’s comments about Dhurandhar provide an interesting indication of how Hindi film music continues to travel across language markets and find listeners in different parts of the country.