HomeRegionalNews

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Japan holiday gets a festive touch with Diwali celebrations

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrate Diwali with family in Japan, sharing holiday pictures and glimpses of a GOMA Homam ritual.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Japan holiday gets a festive touch with Diwali celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda_pic courtesy X

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Diwali away from home this year as they travelled to Japan with their family. The couple, popularly known as Virosh among fans, shared glimpses of their holiday on social media. Vijay travelled from Hyderabad with his brother Anand, his parents and Rashmika for the festive break.

The pictures shared by the couple offered a look at their time in Japan. Some of the photographs were in black and white and showed scenic locations, outdoor moments and the family enjoying their holiday. One picture showed them sitting casually on a fence, while another glimpse featured a GOMA Homam ritual performed during the celebrations.

Vijay also shared Diwali wishes on behalf of the Deverakonda family. His message reflected the family’s festive celebrations in Japan. Rashmika shared a separate message, wishing everyone good health, happiness and love. Their posts gave fans a glimpse of how they marked the festival while spending time together away from their usual schedules.

Vijay and Rashmika share glimpses of Diwali rituals in Japan

Along with the holiday photographs, the GOMA Homam ritual became one of the notable parts of their Diwali celebrations. The ritual is associated with Buddhist traditions in Japan and involves prayers offered through a sacred fire ceremony.

The couple’s posts focused on family time, festive traditions and moments from their trip. Their decision to celebrate Diwali with Vijay’s parents and brother also brought attention to the family gathering.

Vijay and Rashmika balance family time with film commitments

While the couple enjoyed their holiday, both actors have several film commitments ahead. Rashmika is associated with projects such as Mysaa, while Vijay is preparing for his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana.

Their Japan trip offered them time away from their busy work schedules. Through their social media posts, Vijay and Rashmika shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations, family moments and holiday experience with their followers.

SourceRashmika Mandanna
Modified date:
Previous article
Bigg Boss 20 Diwali special: YungDSA surprises Amrapali with diamond bracelet and gold rings
Bigg Boss 20 Diwali special: Yung DSA surprises Amrapali Dubey with diamond bracelet and gold rings
Next article
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s vintage Cadillac getaway has a sweet connection to their first public date
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s vintage Cadillac getaway has a sweet connection to their first public date

More in Category