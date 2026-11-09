Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna celebrated Diwali away from home this year as they travelled to Japan with their family. The couple, popularly known as Virosh among fans, shared glimpses of their holiday on social media. Vijay travelled from Hyderabad with his brother Anand, his parents and Rashmika for the festive break.

The pictures shared by the couple offered a look at their time in Japan. Some of the photographs were in black and white and showed scenic locations, outdoor moments and the family enjoying their holiday. One picture showed them sitting casually on a fence, while another glimpse featured a GOMA Homam ritual performed during the celebrations.

Vijay also shared Diwali wishes on behalf of the Deverakonda family. His message reflected the family’s festive celebrations in Japan. Rashmika shared a separate message, wishing everyone good health, happiness and love. Their posts gave fans a glimpse of how they marked the festival while spending time together away from their usual schedules.

Vijay and Rashmika share glimpses of Diwali rituals in Japan

Along with the holiday photographs, the GOMA Homam ritual became one of the notable parts of their Diwali celebrations. The ritual is associated with Buddhist traditions in Japan and involves prayers offered through a sacred fire ceremony.

The couple’s posts focused on family time, festive traditions and moments from their trip. Their decision to celebrate Diwali with Vijay’s parents and brother also brought attention to the family gathering.

Happyyyy Diwaliiiii from all of us to you, my lovessss! ❤️✨I hope you find happiness in all the little and big things you do, that you’re always blessed with good health, lots of joy and endless love.. Sending my warmest wishes to you and your families ❤️ Have the most beautiful Diwaliiii! ❤️❤️ — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) November 8, 2026

Vijay and Rashmika balance family time with film commitments

While the couple enjoyed their holiday, both actors have several film commitments ahead. Rashmika is associated with projects such as Mysaa, while Vijay is preparing for his upcoming film Rowdy Janardhana.

Their Japan trip offered them time away from their busy work schedules. Through their social media posts, Vijay and Rashmika shared a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations, family moments and holiday experience with their followers.