Vijay Deverakonda shares romantic Japan vacation pictures with Rashmika Mandanna, calls her ‘Home’

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has shared a series of pictures from his Japan vacation, giving fans a glimpse of his time with actress Rashmika Mandanna and their loved ones. The photographs capture family activities, casual outings and affectionate moments with Rashmika. While several pictures show the group enjoying their holiday together, the romantic frames featuring the two actors have drawn particular attention on social media.

Vijay shared the pictures on Instagram along with a caption about spending time with his favourite people. He wrote, “Celebrating Life with my favourite people. A few memories doing life right with those that are my life. Japan.” One photograph showed the family spending time together, which he captioned, “Family colouring time :)) Coffee and Matcha breaks :)”. He also shared a picture of a young family member, referring to the child as “Everyone’s favourite lil Dynamite”.

Vijay Deverakonda shares romantic moments with Rashmika Mandanna

Among the pictures, Vijay’s photographs with Rashmika stood out. In one frame, he was seen resting his head on her shoulder. He captioned the picture, “Home.” Another photograph showed Rashmika smiling as Vijay wrapped his arms around her neck. He simply wrote, “Love.” These captions and pictures offered a personal glimpse into their holiday and the moments they spent together.

Vijay also shared a playful photograph featuring his mother and wrote, “Mama ‘san’ trying to do the Rushie hearts.” The post included several small moments from the trip, showing how the actor spent his vacation away from his professional commitments.

Rashmika and Vijay celebrate Diwali with family in Japan

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are currently holidaying in Japan with their family. The two have been sharing updates from the trip through their social media accounts. Earlier, they also gave followers a glimpse of their Diwali celebrations in the country.

On the occasion, Vijay shared pictures from a Goma (Homam) ritual performed in Japan. Sharing the festive moment, he wrote, “When you find a way to do GOMA (Homam) in Japan on Happy Duwali Sending you all lots of love, biggest hugs and Diwali wishes to you and all your family from the Deverakonda family.”

The latest photographs offer another look at their family celebrations and holiday experiences in Japan.