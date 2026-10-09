Vijay Sethupathi starrer Baththa is expanding its theatrical reach following its release on October 1, 2026. After receiving audience appreciation, the film is now being screened in key North Indian markets, including Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow and Noida, along with other territories. The expansion comes in response to popular demand and is aimed at making the film accessible to a wider audience across the country.

Baththa is currently playing in nearly 700 cinemas nationwide. The film’s narrative, performances and directorial approach have contributed to the response it has received since its theatrical debut. With screenings now extending to more North Indian cities, the makers are looking to build on the film’s existing momentum and bring it to audiences who may not have had the opportunity to watch it earlier.

The film also marks Vijay Sethupathi’s reunion with Atlee following their association with Jawan. The project brings together creative talent from different parts of the Indian film industry, with the aim of reaching audiences beyond language barriers. Vijay Sethupathi leads the cast, while Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music.

Baththa is also part of producer Murad Khetani’s continued work through Cine1 Studios. Known for backing commercially driven films, the banner has been involved in projects designed to connect with a broad audience. With its expanded theatrical release, Baththa is looking to reach more viewers and strengthen its presence across different markets.

The film is presented by Star Studio18 and Atlee, for Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios. It is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Murad Khetani and Priya Atlee.

With its release now extending to additional North Indian territories, Baththa continues its theatrical run across the country. The wider rollout gives the film an opportunity to connect with more cinema audiences while building on the response following its October 1 release.