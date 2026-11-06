Akanksha Choudhary impresses fans in traditional Nauvari saree as ‘Eetha’ buzz grows

Reality television personality Akanksha Choudhary has caught attention on social media with her latest traditional look. The 24-year-old, known for MTV Splitsvilla X6 and Lock Upp 2, shared a video of herself wearing a nine-yard Nauvari saree, a traditional Maharashtrian outfit. Her look included layered jewellery and graceful movements that highlighted the cultural style associated with the saree.

The video received reactions from social media users, with several praising her appearance and expressions. One user described her as ‘absolutely breathtaking’, while another felt she stood out during the lip sync performance. Her traditional look also drew attention from Maddock Films, the production house behind the upcoming film Eetha, starring Shraddha Kapoor as a Lavani dancer.

Akanksha Choudhary’s Nauvari saree look gets attention

Akanksha’s choice of a Nauvari saree brought Marathi traditional fashion into focus. The nine-yard saree is known for its distinctive draping style and cultural importance in Maharashtra. She paired the outfit with traditional jewellery and used graceful expressions and movements in her video.

The reel received several comments from viewers who appreciated her appearance and the way she carried the traditional outfit. Some social media users also suggested that she should be considered for a role in Eetha. Comments such as ‘Maddock, you got your new heroine!’ reflected the interest generated by her video.

Maddock Films also engaged with the reel, adding to the online discussion around her appearance. However, there has been no announcement about Akanksha being associated with the film.

Maddock Films’ ‘Eetha’ brings Lavani culture to the screen

The social media attention comes as Maddock Films prepares for the release of Eetha, which stars Shraddha Kapoor as a Lavani dancer. The film is expected to explore the life and journey of a performer connected to Maharashtra’s traditional folk dance form.

Lavani is an important part of Marathi folk culture, known for its expressive performances, music and distinctive costumes. The film’s subject has also brought attention to traditional Maharashtrian art and fashion.

Eetha is scheduled to release on December 4. While Akanksha’s reel has led to fan suggestions about a possible film role, there is currently no confirmation of her involvement in the project.