baseer ali and bani j's romantic diwali video leaves fans wondering if they are dating

Television personalities Baseer Ali and Bani J have sparked fresh dating rumours after sharing cosy pictures and videos from their Diwali celebrations. The two, who have worked together as gang leaders on Roadies Rebirth, were seen enjoying festive moments together. Their close pictures and playful video quickly caught the attention of fans, with many wondering whether the two share more than just a friendship.

Baseer and Bani shared pictures and a video featuring playful moments, close embraces and festive celebrations. Their posts also carried captions such as ‘a little sparkle, a little mischief.’ While the two appeared comfortable in each other’s company, their social media updates led to several comments from fans who felt they looked like a couple.

Some fans even expressed excitement about the possibility of a relationship between the two. However, not everyone was convinced that the pictures were personal. A few social media users wondered whether the posts were part of a promotional campaign or connected to an upcoming project.

Bani J and Baseer Ali clarify their relationship

Despite the growing speculation, neither Bani nor Baseer has confirmed being in a relationship. Bani has described their bond as friendship for now, while Baseer’s team has also clarified that the two are just friends.

Their statements have not completely stopped the dating rumours, especially because this is not the first time they have been spotted spending time together. Earlier gym pictures and outings had also attracted attention and led to questions about their equation.

For now, there is no official confirmation that the two are dating. Their recent Diwali posts have simply added to the curiosity surrounding their friendship.

Fans continue to speculate about their bond

Baseer and Bani’s social media interactions have become a talking point among their followers. While some fans are convinced that their closeness suggests a romantic connection, others believe that the two could simply share a comfortable friendship.

Their latest festive pictures have once again brought their personal equation into the spotlight. Until either of them shares a clear confirmation, the dating rumours remain speculation rather than an established fact.