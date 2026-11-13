Beintehaa actress Preetika Rao gets married in intimate ceremony, sister Amrita Rao joins celebrations

Television actress Preetika Rao, best known for playing Aaliya in the popular show Beintehaa, has tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Bengaluru. The actress got married at the Art of Living centre in the presence of close family members and friends. Preetika is also known as the younger sister of Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, who became popular with films such as Vivah.

The actress shared a few pictures from the wedding on social media, giving her followers a glimpse of the private celebration. She revealed that the occasion became particularly special because her spiritual guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, personally attended the ceremony and blessed the newlyweds.

Preetika Rao shares wedding pictures

In her wedding announcement, Preetika thanked her family members, especially her parents and sister Amrita Rao, along with relatives and friends who attended the ceremony. The pictures show the newlyweds dressed in traditional outfits and surrounded by their loved ones.

However, the actress chose not to reveal her husband’s identity or share his pictures clearly on social media. She also spoke about becoming part of a new family and shared details about their cultural background.

Preetika revealed that she has married into a Tamil-Brahmin family. She also mentioned finding similarities between their wedding customs and traditions and her own Mangalorean roots.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s presence made the occasion special

The actress also spoke about her spiritual journey while sharing the wedding news. She revealed that she started her spiritual podcast series around three years ago with an interview featuring Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

More recently, the Ministry of Culture honoured her with a Letter of Appreciation for her Vedic astrology podcasts on YouTube India. According to Preetika, the podcasts have been trending and reaching audiences across the world.

Preetika Rao celebrates two milestones in 2026

Preetika described her wedding and professional achievements as two important milestones in 2026. She thanked her supporters and well-wishers for being part of her happiness and asked everyone for their love and blessings as she begins this new phase of life.

The actress has largely kept her personal life private, making her wedding announcement a special update for fans who have followed her television journey.