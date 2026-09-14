Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa celebrate first Ganesh Chaturthi of younger son Kaju

Ganesh Chaturthi is an important festival for Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa, who celebrate Bappa’s arrival with family, friends and their extended team. This year’s festivities became even more special as it marked the first Ganesh Chaturthi of their younger son Kaju. The couple celebrated the occasion with both their sons, Gola and Kaju, making the festival a memorable family moment.

Speaking about the celebrations, Bharti Singh said, “Ganesh Chaturthi has always been my absolute favourite festival because Bappa brings a kind of warmth, love, and divine positivity that just fills your heart. This year is profoundly emotional and special for us because it marks many firsts for us. It is our younger son Kaju’s very first Ganesh Chaturthi. Having both our little Bal Ganeshas, Gola and Kaju, around us, watching their eyes light up with every aarti and modak, makes the festivities feel infinitely sweeter.”

Bharti also spoke about celebrating the festival with the team of her show Our Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh. She said, “Our Indian Game Show with Bharti and Harssh is our first baby, which we have built, nurtured, and brought to our audiences across the country with Sony Entertainment Television. Seeing Bappa’s immense blessings shower on us is overwhelming. Our audience’s unconditional love every single day leaves me equally speechless. Celebrating on set, surrounded by our incredible whole team, reminded me that family isn’t just at home; it’s right here on our stage, creating beautiful memories and seeking Bappa’s light together.”

For Harssh, Ganesh Chaturthi is a family tradition that brings everyone together every year. He said, “Ganesh Chaturthi is the anchor of our family because it brings every single person together in pure devotion and gratitude. Every year, we traditionally bring Ganpati Bappa home to my mother’s place and to Bharti’s sister Pinky’s house, where our families, close friends, and teams gather. But this year feels truly complete; we brought home a special Bal Ganesha idol dedicated to our own little Bal Ganesha, Kaju. Now, with both Gola and Kaju running around, Bappa’s arrival feels twice as joyful and sacred.”

Kaju’s first Ganesh Chaturthi has given the family another reason to celebrate the festival with greater emotion and happiness. With both children joining the festivities, Bharti and Harssh are experiencing the tradition through a new family perspective.