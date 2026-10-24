Singer and Fame Gurukul winner Qazi Touqeer has been keeping himself involved in different activities inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Known for his energetic personality, Qazi recently showed his dancing skills by recreating one of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s most popular dance performances. In the latest episode, he was seen grooving to the hit song Ek Pal Ka Jeena from the film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, bringing a lively moment to the reality show.

Qazi Touqeer recreates Hrithik Roshan’s iconic dance steps

During the episode, Qazi performed the famous hook steps of Ek Pal Ka Jeena, a song that remains closely associated with Hrithik Roshan’s Bollywood debut. He tried to recreate the actor’s signature moves while dancing with energy and enthusiasm. His performance also reflected his admiration for Hrithik, whose dance style has inspired many performers over the years.

The moment offered viewers a glimpse of Qazi’s entertaining side beyond the usual arguments, friendships and game strategies inside the Bigg Boss house. Having first gained recognition after winning Fame Gurukul, Qazi has remained a familiar name among audiences who followed the singing reality show. His latest dance performance brought together his musical background and his interest in Bollywood entertainment.

Rohit Shetty to host Weekend Ka Vaar

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 20 will see a temporary change in its Weekend Ka Vaar hosting duties. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty will step in for Salman Khan this weekend, as the actor will be unavailable due to prior commitments.

This is not Rohit’s first appearance as a guest host on the reality show. He has previously handled Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in earlier seasons and is familiar with the show’s format.

Rohit also appeared on Bigg Boss 19 last year, where he interacted with contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt.

While Qazi’s recreation of Hrithik Roshan’s popular dance number added a lighter moment to the latest episode, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will shift attention back to the contestants and their equations inside the house, with Rohit taking charge in Salman’s absence.