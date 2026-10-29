Actress Divyanka Tripathi has opened up about the emotional challenges of becoming a mother after welcoming twin boys with her husband, actor Vivek Dahiya. During a conversation with Gauahar Khan on her postpartum health podcast, The Fourth Trimester, Divyanka spoke about mom guilt, returning to work and learning to adjust to life with newborns. She also shared how family support and clear communication with Vivek have helped them understand their responsibilities as new parents.

Divyanka Tripathi explains her decision to return to work

Divyanka spoke about the difficulty of deciding when to return to work after childbirth. She admitted that there is no single answer that works for every mother and explained why she accepted her latest opportunity.

She said, “I don’t have a right answer to this. I don’t know what is right or wrong. All I know is that when this opportunity came along, I felt it was the best one for me because I only had to work one day a week, and the project would continue for several months. The strength to make this decision also came from my family. My husband assured me that he would be there for me, and the production team was extremely supportive and helpful.”

Her decision was supported by her family and the production team, which helped her feel more comfortable about balancing professional commitments with her responsibilities as a mother.

Divyanka says mothers also need support after delivery

The actress also discussed how both she and Vivek are learning to adjust to parenthood. She pointed out that the changes after childbirth affect not only the mother but also the relationship between partners.

She said, “Even he is learning how to be a parent and how to navigate life with a woman who has also become a mother. Dealing with a mother who is hormonal is not easy. Thankfully, from everything I had been reading, I learnt one thing: after delivery, all the decisions tend to revolve around the babies. Even the advice you receive is centred around them, and sometimes the mother herself doesn’t get enough support.”

Divyanka Tripathi on communicating with Vivek Dahiya

Divyanka explained that she spoke to Vivek early on about the kind of support she might need while caring for their children. She wanted him to understand that there could be moments when she would feel too tired or overwhelmed to explain every decision.

She added, “So, right at the beginning, I told Vivek that there would be times when I might ask him to do something, and I wouldn’t want him to ask too many questions about why it needed to be done a certain way with the babies. At that point, I might not have the bandwidth to deal with that conversation. If he felt I was resisting a little, I told him to just let it be. As the kids grow, he is learning alongside me how to care for them. It’s about caretaking, and he is learning how to take care of the kids too,”

Her comments highlight the emotional adjustments that can come with new parenthood and the importance of supporting mothers as they recover, return to work and settle into family life.