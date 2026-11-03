Farrhana Bhatt recently caught attention with her latest fashion appearance at an event organised around “The League” and lifestyle brands. The actress and reality television personality chose a shimmering silver lehenga for the gathering, bringing together traditional Indian clothing and modern styling. Pictures and videos from the event have been widely shared by her fans, with many praising her choice of outfit.

Farrhana, who recently emerged as the runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 and is also associated with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, opted for an outfit covered in detailed sequin work. The silver ensemble featured a heavily embellished, structured blouse paired with a matching lehenga. The most noticeable part of her look was an elegant cape that added a different touch to the traditional outfit.

Farrhana Bhatt’s silver outfit gets fans talking

The overall styling gave the lehenga a contemporary feel while keeping its traditional appearance. The cape added movement to the outfit, while the detailed sequins gave it a shiny finish under the event lights. Videos from the gathering also showed Farrhana moving gracefully, giving fans a closer look at the outfit.

Her appearance quickly became a talking point among her followers. Several fans praised the look, describing it as breathtaking and angelic. Some even called it her prettiest appearance so far. One social media user commented that her face card was ‘actually insane.’

Her fanbase, known as Rebellions, also shared pictures and clips from the event, celebrating her latest fashion appearance. Many appreciated how she combined traditional clothing with a more modern style.

Media ko bhi deewana bana rakha hain hana ne the way they adore edit her with so much efforts 🤌🫠🥰#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions https://t.co/QowgJ6IQtT — SARA (@sara14990b) November 3, 2026

From reality television to fashion appearances

Farrhana has remained in the public eye following her journey on Bigg Boss 19, where she finished as the runner-up. Her association with Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has also kept her connected to the reality television audience.

Her recent event appearance reflects another side of her public image, with fans following not only her television journey but also her fashion choices. The silver lehenga has now become one of the looks drawing attention across her fan community.