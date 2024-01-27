Hina Khan shares raw no-filter selfie with red rashes, blisters on lips

Actress Hina Khan has bravely bared it all, shedding light on her current health struggles, by sharing a candid no-filter selfie revealing red rashes under her eyes and blisters on her lips.

Hina, who is known for her work in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Naagin 5’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, ‘Damaged 2’, and ‘Bigg Boss 11’ among others, on December 28, 2023, had shared the news with her fans of her being hospitalised, and having four terrible nights of high grade fever.

Days after getting discharged from the hospital, Hina went for a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for Umrah.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram Stories, and dropped a no-filter selfie. She is wearing a white tee shirt, and kept her hair open.

The picture was captioned: “No-filter selfie.. red rashes under my eyes, blisters/ cold sores on lips Sab Bukhaar ki wajeh se.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen as a challenger in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’.