Jennifer Winget’s Goa wedding celebration gives a new glimpse into her marriage

Jennifer Winget’s wedding celebrations have once again caught attention after fresh pictures and videos from a Goa celebration surfaced online. The actress had earlier shared pictures from her intimate church wedding in the United Kingdom, but the new Goa moments show a very different side of her celebrations with husband William.

While the UK ceremony saw Jennifer and William get married in a Christian church setting, the Goa celebration had a traditional Indian feel. The couple were seen dressed in Indian outfits, adding a different look to the wedding festivities. Pictures and videos from the gathering have now been widely shared on social media, although Jennifer has not shared these Goa moments on her Instagram so far.

The celebration also brought together several familiar faces from the television and film industries. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, Karan Wahi, Mandira Bedi and Shabir Ahluwalia were among the guests seen at the gathering. The event appeared to be a relatively intimate celebration attended by close friends and colleagues.

Jennifer had announced her marriage in July through pictures from her UK wedding. The Goa celebration now offers another glimpse into the couple’s wedding festivities, with both Jennifer and William choosing traditional Indian clothing for the occasion.

The actress recently spoke about her life after marriage while promoting her upcoming Netflix series Shaque: Trust No One. At the trailer launch, Jennifer was asked whether getting married had changed anything in her personal or professional life.

“Nothing has changed. I have just gotten married. Everything else stays the same. I think there are certain people who like a balance in life. And I am also one of them,” she said.

Oohhh, I love the colour of her outfit! Gorgeous, isn’t she? #Jenniferwinget pic.twitter.com/3UJBIMAmMN — Professional Imaginer (@inklingmind) September 19, 2026

Jennifer also spoke about the importance of the people she works with and the environment on her projects.

“I think for me it is also the people I am working with. It is very important for me that whoever I am working with, be it television, digital or whatever, for me that environment has to be very good,” she added.

Karan Wahi’s presence at the Goa celebration also attracted attention because of earlier wedding rumours involving the two actors. Jennifer and Karan worked together on Raisinghani vs Raisinghani and have remained friends. Karan had previously dismissed the reports linking them romantically.

Jennifer’s marriage to William is her second marriage. She was previously married to actor Karan Singh Grover from 2012 to 2014. Karan later married Bipasha Basu, and the couple has a daughter.