Mohsin Khan has sparked wedding rumours after sharing a new picture with his fiancée Tamanna on social media. The actor posted the picture on Sunday, showing the couple dancing together at what appeared to be a special occasion. Mohsin was dressed in a white blazer with black trousers, while Tamanna wore a golden brown designer lehenga. Although her face was not visible in the picture, fans noticed mehendi on her hand, which led to speculation that the couple may have already got married.

Mohsin shared the picture with a short caption that read, “The Day MashaAllah.” Soon after the post appeared online, fans filled the comments section with congratulatory messages. Some even referred to the couple as ‘Mr and Mrs Khan’, further adding to the wedding speculation.

A Reddit post has also claimed that Mohsin and Tamanna got married in Los Angeles. However, this claim has not been confirmed by the actor. Mohsin has not made any official announcement about a wedding, and there is currently no confirmation that he and Tamanna have tied the knot.

The rumours come around two months after Mohsin announced his engagement to Tamanna. In August 2026, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor shared a series of pictures with her while announcing their relationship to his followers.

Mohsin wrote, “Allahumma baarik. Ya Allah So this crazy beautiful confident sensitive girly – always laughing and teasing, hoping and praying, always dancing and singing – was written for me in the heavens.”

He also used a line from Veer Zaara, which is reportedly Tamanna’s favourite Shah Rukh Khan film, in his engagement announcement. He wrote, “Of all the promises we have made and all the dreams we are yet to dream, perhaps the most beautiful one is this…. to find a home in each other. Here’s to us, my love.”

Despite the engagement announcement, little is known publicly about Tamanna. Mohsin has not shared details about her education, career or how they first met. She is reportedly not from the entertainment industry, and the couple appears to prefer keeping their personal life private.

Mohsin is known for television shows such as Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Dream Girl – Ek Ladki Deewani Si and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. He gained wider popularity for playing Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

For now, Mohsin’s latest post has certainly increased curiosity, but his wedding with Tamanna remains unconfirmed.