Mr Faisu shares wedding photos on social media, catching fans’ attention and sparking curiosity about the pictures and the story behind his latest post. The announcement was accompanied by a heartfelt message about faith, family and beginning a new chapter together. The couple also asked well wishers to remember them in their duas as they start their married life.

The announcement opened with the Quranic verse, “And We created you in pairs” 🤍 | Quran 78:8. The verse set the tone for the message, which focused on the couple’s happiness and gratitude for being able to celebrate their Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah.

A dream Nikah in Madinah

Sharing their happiness, the couple wrote, “Alhamdulillah for a dream turned into reality 🤲🏻❤️ Nikah in the beautiful city of Madinah, with my entire family by my side. A blessing beyond words.”

The message reflected their gratitude for celebrating the occasion in Madinah, a city that holds great religious significance for Muslims around the world. Having their family present made the moment even more special, according to the announcement.

Rather than focusing on elaborate wedding celebrations, the note highlighted the importance of faith and family. The couple’s words presented the Nikah as a meaningful personal milestone and an occasion they had hoped to experience.

Couple seeks duas for their new journey

The announcement also included a request for prayers from friends, family members and well wishers. The couple wrote, “Please keep us in your duas as we begin this beautiful journey together. May Allah bless our marriage with endless love and barakah. Ameen 🤍🕌”

Their message expressed hope for a marriage filled with love, blessings and happiness. In Islamic tradition, making dua for a newly married couple is a way of wishing them a peaceful and blessed life together.

The use of words such as Alhamdulillah, duas and barakah reflected the central role of faith in the announcement. The couple’s request also invited well wishers to share in their happiness through prayers and good wishes.

A new chapter begins

The Nikah announcement marks the beginning of a new phase in the couple’s lives. By sharing the news along with a personal message, they offered a glimpse into the importance of the occasion to them.

While the announcement did not provide further details about the wedding or the couple’s future plans, its focus remained on gratitude, family support and prayers for a happy married life.