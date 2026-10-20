Television actress Shilpa Shinde, best known for playing Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, is once again making headlines. After her recent appearance on Lock Upp 2, the actress has caught social media attention for portraying Goddess Sita at a Ramlila event held in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi. A video of her performance has gone viral, with several viewers praising her appearance and acting.

In the circulating video, Shilpa is seen wearing a saffron saree with a large Rudraksha garland around her neck. Her traditional appearance as Maa Sita has received positive reactions from social media users. While one person commented, “She looks pretty,” another wrote, “Better choice than Kriti and Sai Pallavi.” The latter comment also sparked comparisons with actresses Kriti Sanon and Sai Pallavi, who have been associated with portraying Sita on screen.

Shilpa Shinde’s recent controversy and Lock Upp 2 journey

Before her Ramlila performance, Shilpa made headlines following her appearance on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa’s podcast. During the conversation, she discussed the sexual harassment allegations she had made against a producer nine years ago and revealed that the matter was eventually settled.

Speaking about the case, she said, “Nobody knows this. I’m not afraid of telling the truth now, and I’ll still say it because it’s a big revelation. I had filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other option. Eventually, I came out of that situation after reaching a settlement. At that time, no producer supported him, and I filed the case on that basis,”

She further stated, “The police directly tell you that if you want an FIR registered, you have to write serious allegations. I come from a law background.” Her remarks subsequently attracted considerable criticism online.

Following the controversy, Shilpa entered Lock Upp 2 as a wild card contestant. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the reality show saw her finish in fourth place.

Shilpa previously won Bigg Boss 11 in 2018 and remains widely recognised for her portrayal of Angoori Bhabhi. Her latest appearance as Maa Sita has now brought her back into the spotlight for her acting.