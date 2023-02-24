Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Soundarya Sharma and others spotted enjoying at Shekhar Suman’s Bigg Boss 16 party bash

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has been spotted out and about in Mumbai since the finale of Bigg Boss 16 earlier this month.

On Thursday, the actor was seen at a party in Mumbai that was hosted by actor Shekhar Suman, who made several appearances on Bigg Boss 16.

Priyanka was joined by fellow Bigg Boss 16 finalist Shiv Thakare at the bash. Sreejita De and Soundarya Sharma were also seen. Sreejita was joined by her fiancé Michael-Blohm Pape.

Archana Gautam was seen wearing a red dress, while Soundarya Sharma looked stunning in silver shimmery dress. Shiv wore a black and grey shirt with white trousers.