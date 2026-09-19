Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrate day 4 with Bappa at their new home

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are celebrating Ganpati with Bappa at their new home this year. The couple shared a glimpse of their celebrations as they posed together for pictures with their Ganpati idol. With the festival now entering day 4, Tejasswi opened up about why this year’s celebration feels particularly special for them.

Sharing pictures with Karan and Bappa, Tejasswi wrote, “Can’t believe it’s already day 4… time flies when Bappa is home… this year Is all the more special because he came to our new home… Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏” Her words reflected the couple’s happiness as they celebrate the festival in their new space.

The pictures show Tejasswi and Karan posing together near their Ganpati idol. The couple kept their celebration close to home and shared the festive moment with their followers. Their pictures also offered a glimpse of the importance the festival holds for them as they welcome Bappa into their new home.

For Tejasswi, this year’s Ganpati celebration carries an added meaning because it is the first time Bappa has arrived at their new home. Her message about time passing quickly also captured the familiar feeling many devotees experience during the festival, when several days of prayers and celebrations seem to pass quickly.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across India, with devotees bringing Lord Ganesha idols home and offering prayers during the festival. Families often mark the occasion with decorations, prayers, aarti and time spent together. The festival also brings a strong sense of community as people come together to seek Bappa’s blessings.

Tejasswi and Karan have been sharing their personal moments with fans throughout their journey together, and their Ganpati pictures offered another glimpse into their celebrations. This time, however, their new home became an important part of the occasion.

As the couple continues their Ganpati celebrations, Tejasswi’s message highlights why this year’s festival has a special place in their hearts. With Bappa now at their new home, the couple is making the most of the festive days and celebrating the occasion together. Their simple family celebration also reflects the personal side of Ganesh Chaturthi, where faith and happiness come together at home.