Actress Tejasswi Prakash became one of the talking points at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI in New Delhi after closing the NIF Global ‘The Runway’ showcase. The actress walked the ramp in a formal inspired outfit that combined different colours and styles, drawing attention to both her appearance and her confident runway walk. The event is being held at Taj Palace from October 13 to 18, 2026, bringing together student designers, models and well known personalities from the entertainment industry.

Tejasswi Prakash’s runway outfit grabs attention

For her appearance, Tejasswi wore a maroon pinstriped vest over a white shirt, paired with an asymmetrical grey skirt and a matching jacket. The outfit brought together elements of traditional formal clothing and modern fashion, creating a distinctive look for the runway.

The actress walked on a ramp featuring a blueprint inspired design. During her walk, she removed her jacket, revealing the complete outfit underneath. She then continued towards the end of the runway before joining the other models for the finale.

Her appearance marked the closing moment of the NIF Global presentation, which provided a platform for emerging designers to display their work at the fashion event.

tejasswi prakash is exactly who she thinks she is 🥵 https://t.co/X2mXLr6zDr — 🐣 (@alyssaarchives) October 15, 2026

Fans react to Tejasswi Prakash’s ramp walk

Videos and pictures from the showcase soon attracted reactions on social media. Several fans praised Tejasswi’s confidence, styling and expressions during her runway appearance.

Some viewers described her as ‘Boss Lady’, while another reaction read, ‘She owned the ramp.’ Fans also shared clips of her walk using #TejRan, bringing additional attention to her appearance at the event.

Her jacket removal and the final moments of her walk were among the details highlighted in online discussions.

Lakmé Fashion Week highlights student designers

The NIF Global ‘The Runway’ showcase is part of Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI, which is taking place in New Delhi from October 13 to 18, 2026.

The presentation gives student designers an opportunity to display their creations alongside established names and celebrities. Tejasswi’s participation as the closing model brought wider visibility to the showcase and its emerging design talent.

Her appearance has since become a widely discussed moment among fans following the event’s runway presentations.