Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra share glimpses of their Diwali celebration, fans shower couple with love

Television couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra celebrated Diwali with their family, sharing glimpses of their festive gathering on social media. From lighting fireworks to posing for family pictures, the couple gave fans a look at how they spent the festival together. Their pictures and videos featured several cheerful moments, including time with their parents and other family members.

Fireworks, festive outfits and family moments

Some pictures showed the couple travelling together with four suitcases, of which only two belonged to them, as they apparently travelled light. Another photograph captured Karan standing close to Tejasswi beside a silver car. Karan was seen wearing a green hoodie, while Tejasswi opted for denim.

The Diwali celebrations also included fireworks, sparklers and festive lights. In one of the videos, Karan was seen lighting fireworks as smoke filled the surroundings. Tejasswi, meanwhile, was dressed in a shimmering outfit for the occasion. The couple also posed for pictures with their family members, including their parents and a young man, with everyone appearing cheerful.

Couple shares a festive selfie

One of the highlights of the celebration was a joint selfie of Tejasswi and Karan. Both were seen sporting festive tilaks, adding a traditional touch to their celebration. Their social media post was accompanied by the song ‘Gabbar – Roshni Hi Roshni Hai’, which added to the festive mood.

The pictures quickly caught the attention of their fans, who filled the comments section with Diwali wishes and messages for the couple. One comment read, ‘Ab hui na Happy Diwali’, while several others wished them happiness and a lifetime of togetherness.

Fans send love to the couple

Tejasswi and Karan have continued to receive attention from fans since their relationship began during their time on Bigg Boss. Their appearances together and occasional glimpses of their personal lives remain a talking point among viewers.

This Diwali gathering offered another look at the couple celebrating the festival with their loved ones. Rather than a grand public event, the pictures focused on fireworks, family time and simple festive moments.