Uttaran Actor Nandish Singh Sandhu Begins New Chapter, Marries Kavita Banerjee In Bengali Ceremony

Television actor Nandish Singh Sandhu has married actor Kavita Banerjee in Kolkata. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, November 14, in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. Pictures and videos from the celebrations have started appearing on social media, giving a glimpse of the wedding festivities. Although Nandish and Kavita have not shared an official wedding album on their social media accounts, they have been reposting some photographs and videos through their Instagram stories.

Nandish Singh Sandhu and Kavita Banerjee’s wedding celebrations

The wedding celebrations took place over two days, beginning on November 13. The functions started with an engagement ceremony and sangeet, followed by haldi rituals. The celebrations concluded with the couple’s traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on November 14.

Several pictures and videos from the different functions have been shared online by people close to the couple. The celebrations were attended by family members and friends who joined them for the special occasion.

Nandish and Kavita’s wedding comes more than a year after their roka ceremony in September 2025. The couple had kept much of their relationship away from the public eye, making the wedding a new milestone in their personal lives.

Nandish Singh Sandhu’s previous marriage to Rashami Desai

Before marrying Kavita, Nandish was married to television actor Rashami Desai. The two first met while working together on the popular television show Uttaran, where they played co-stars. Their on-screen association eventually developed into a relationship.

Nandish and Rashami got married in Rajasthan’s Dholpur on February 12, 2012. However, their marriage did not last. The actors announced their separation in 2014, and their divorce was finalised in 2016.

Following their separation, both actors continued with their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

With his marriage to Kavita Banerjee, Nandish has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The wedding pictures and videos shared by people close to the couple have offered fans a glimpse of their celebrations in Kolkata.