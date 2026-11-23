Long before streaming platforms changed the Indian entertainment landscape, television was already bringing some uncomfortable questions into the living room. During the 1980s and 1990s, several Indian television shows moved beyond conventional family dramas to explore gender inequality, corruption, working-class struggles, Partition, women’s independence and complicated relationships.

Interestingly, a large number of these programmes placed women at the centre of their narratives. They were not merely supporting characters or victims of circumstances. They were activists, professionals, decision-makers and women trying to find their own identities in a society that was often unwilling to accommodate them.

What made these shows special was their willingness to trust audiences with complicated stories and uncomfortable realities. Revisiting them today, several still feel remarkably relevant.

Hum Log (1984)

Written by Manohar Shyam Joshi and directed by P. Kumar Vasudev, India’s first long-running Hindi television soap opera brought the struggles and aspirations of a lower middle-class family into millions of homes. Money, unemployment, alcoholism, dowry, gender inequality and women’s aspirations found space in a family drama that was both entertaining and socially conscious.

Rajani (1985)

Conceived by Basu Chatterjee, directed by him and written by Karan Razdan, the show gave Priya Tendulkar an unforgettable character. Her outspoken housewife was not content to accept everyday injustice. Whether it was corruption, consumer exploitation, inefficient public services or official apathy, Rajani took on problems ordinary citizens were expected to tolerate. It made civic accountability a television subject.

Buniyaad (1986–87)

Written by Manohar Shyam Joshi and directed by Ramesh Sippy and Jyoti Sarup, this multi-generational family saga revisited the trauma of Partition through the experiences of an ordinary Punjabi family. It explored displacement, fractured relationships, loss and the difficult process of rebuilding lives, making history deeply personal for television audiences.

Nukkad (1986–87)

Directed by Saeed Akhtar Mirza, Kundan Shah and Aziz Mirza, and written by Prabodh Joshi and Anil Chaudhary, Nukkad took viewers to a neighbourhood street corner populated by workers, vendors, a barber, a tailor and other everyday characters. It gave working-class lives visibility and dignity that mainstream entertainment rarely offered.

Wagle Ki Duniya (1988)

Based on the Common Man created by cartoonist R.K. Laxman and directed by Kundan Shah, the sitcom found humour and meaning in the everyday struggles of an ordinary middle-class family. Office politics, water shortages, neighbours, domestic disagreements and financial anxieties became compelling television without requiring larger-than-life situations.

Swabhimaan And Wagle Ki Duniya_Pic Courtesy Imdb

Tamas (1988)

Adapted from Bhisham Sahni’s novel and directed for television by Govind Nihalani, Tamas confronted the communal violence and human tragedy surrounding Partition. Its unflinching portrayal of religious hatred, political manipulation and human vulnerability even provoked protests and a legal challenge during its original telecast.

Udaan (1989)

Written and directed by Kavita Chaudhary, who also played the lead, Udaan followed Kalyani Singh’s determination to enter the police force and become an IPS officer. Inspired by the life of her sister, IPS officer Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, it presented a woman pursuing a demanding professional ambition in a largely male-dominated environment.

Tara (1993)

Written by Vinta Nanda and Varun Gautam and directed by Raman Kumar, Tara centred on urban women and their friendships, ambitions, relationships and secrets. Its women had independent identities, complicated personal lives and desires of their own. It moved beyond the conventional portrayal of women as wives and mothers and brought their personal struggles into the mainstream.

Shanti (1994)

Directed by Adi Pocha and produced by UTV Software Communications, Shanti made Mandira Bedi a household name. Its protagonist, an aspiring investigative journalist, was determined to uncover the truth about her mother’s past and seek justice against influential men. Her determination and independence were a significant departure from the more conventional female characters on television.

Swabhimaan (1995)

Written by Shobhaa De and Vinod Ranganathan and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the serial dealt with inheritance battles, infidelity, power struggles and complicated relationships. Its characters were ambitious, flawed and often morally conflicted, bringing a different kind of female representation to Indian television.

Saans (1998)

Written, directed and headlined by Neena Gupta, Saans explored the emotional consequences of a husband’s extramarital affair. Rather than making the story solely about betrayal, it followed Priya as she struggled to rediscover her identity, find employment and take charge of her family after her marriage fell apart.

Looking back, what connects these shows is not that they were perfect or uniformly progressive. It is that they were willing to engage with subjects that were uncomfortable, complicated and often left unresolved.

It is particularly striking how many of them gave women the freedom to question, challenge, aspire, make mistakes and rebuild their lives. They were not necessarily defined by the men in their lives or the families they belonged to.

At a time when television had a much smaller number of channels and a shared family audience, these programmes demonstrated that entertainment did not have to avoid difficult realities. Decades later, many of the questions they raised remain relevant. Perhaps that is the strongest evidence of how far ahead of their time some of these shows really were.