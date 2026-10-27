Actress Akanksha Chamola, currently seen on Indian Game Show, recently caught attention after joking about her divorce from television actor Gaurav Khanna. During an interaction with paparazzi, she made a lighthearted remark about hosting a divorce party while responding to a photographer who asked her for a celebration. The exchange comes months after Akanksha publicly confirmed that she and Gaurav had decided to end their marriage.

Akanksha Chamola jokes about her divorce party

While posing for photographs, a paparazzo asked Akanksha for a party. Responding to him, she said, “Abhi mein ghar banana mein busy hoon.”

When another conversation turned towards a photographer’s breakup, the actress jokingly replied, “Tera breakup aur mera divorce party saath mein.”

Her casual response brought attention back to her separation from Gaurav Khanna.

Why did Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna separate?

On June 27, during the premiere of Lock Upp 2, Akanksha revealed that she and Gaurav had mutually decided to separate. She also shared that they had been living apart for the past year.

“This is a decision we have both taken. We have been talking about it for the past one year,” she said.

Explaining their decision, Akanksha added, “There is nothing bad between Gaurav and me. We still talk to each other, but we feel that we are not right for each other as partners. That is because we both want different things in life.”

The couple got married in 2016 after dating for some time.

Akanksha previously denied divorce publicity claims

Following her exit from Lock Upp, Akanksha addressed allegations that her divorce announcement was made for publicity.

“I don’t think any woman would go on such a big platform and announce that she is getting divorced from her husband just for TRPs. And if people still think that, I don’t know what to say to them. Please come to my house and speak to my legal team.”

She further clarified that their legal teams were already discussing the separation before she entered the reality show.

“Even before I entered Lock Upp, our legal teams were already discussing this matter. It’s just that we just have to sign the papers now. The process has already been done. So, this is not something we are doing for TRPs,” said Akanksha.

She maintained that their separation was a personal decision and should not be treated as a publicity stunt simply because they are public figures.