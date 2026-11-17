Amitabh Bachchan has opened up about one of his most memorable performances in the 1984 film Sharabi, revealing that he never consumed alcohol to portray an intoxicated character on screen. The veteran actor made this interesting revelation during an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, where a conversation with a contestant’s fiance brought back memories of the popular film.

The discussion began when contestant Mahima Manoram Yadav’s fiance, Bimal, joined the quiz show through a video call. Bimal told Amitabh that he had watched Sharabi at least 50 times and expressed his admiration for the actor’s performance. He then asked the megastar whether his portrayal of a drunk man in the film was natural or entirely the result of his acting skills.

Responding with his trademark humour, Amitabh cleared the air and explained that he had not consumed alcohol while performing the scenes. He said, “Kyuki apne sawaal pucha hai tho hum uska jawab denge, sahab hum sharab pee ke acting nahi kiye hain woh jo bhi hain, keval natak hain (Since you have asked a question, we shall answer it, sir. We have not acted after drinking alcohol; whatever it may look like, it is purely acting).”

Bimal further praised Amitabh’s performance, but the actor was quick to shift the conversation away from his own acting. Instead, he spoke about what he personally liked about Sharabi, highlighting its emotional story and the relationship between the characters.

“Acting nahi tha uss ki kahani humko bohot pasand hai woh bhi pita putra mei joh hota hai woh. Aur joh Om Prakash ji ke sath inki mitrata aur bhumika ka hai woh. Woh bahut pasand hai humko. (It wasn’t about the acting; I really liked its story, especially the relationship between a father and son. And the friendship and the role shared with Om Prakash ji. I liked that very much),” he said.

Amitabh’s response reflected his affection for the film’s emotional core, particularly its father-son relationship and the bond shared by his character and the character played by veteran actor Om Prakash. Rather than taking all the credit for the film’s popularity, he chose to acknowledge the storytelling and the contribution of his co-star.

Released in 1984, Sharabi remains one of the memorable films from Amitabh Bachchan’s career. His portrayal of an alcoholic millionaire earned considerable appreciation, with the actor’s comic timing and emotional performance becoming an important part of the film’s appeal.

The exchange on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 offered fans an interesting behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the film and reminded viewers why the performance continues to be remembered decades after its release.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.