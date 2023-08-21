scorecardresearch
Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance

Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance
Amitabh Bachchan sends a heartfelt appreciation letter to Saiyami Kher for her performance

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has sent a heartwarming appreciation note to actress Saiyami Kher for her performance in the latest release ‘Ghoomer’, directed by R. Balki. In the film, Saiyami essays the role of Anina, a determined athlete who, due to an unfortunate accident loses her right arm, finds strength again to become a history-defying sportsperson.

Saiyami took to social media, sharing the letter which expressed: “In admiration – your grit, your sincerity, your level-headed performance and the brilliance of your presence in Ghoomer. May the accolades never diminish for you” said Big B in the letter.

Saiyami said on social media: “I remember seeing a short film called “Looking for Amitabh” on how the visually challenged perceive this icon. From describing his trademark baritone to the sound of his shoes, or the scent of his perfume.

“We don’t even see Mr. Bachchan, but we can experience the impact created by this superstar. As a kid, the signature KBC tune meant it was bedtime. My parents would come back from work. And my grandparents would finish up their chores. Despite our diverse interests and age gaps, this one show brought three generations together.”

She added: “If there was a contestant who gushed over Mr. Bachchan, Aiedu, my grandmom would sit preening about him. She did this until her last breath. He was after all from her part of the country. Any compliment to him obviously meant a compliment to her. He represented the heartlands of our country. He represented the fulfillment of dreams. He represented hope.”

Saiyami shared that since she began acting, there have been many ups and downs.

“There were so many people who brushed me off telling me I was “hopeless”. But I tried keeping my head above the water. While every rejection hurt, every rejection also made me work harder. I’ve always kept everything bottled up. At the premiere of Ghoomer in Melbourne, everybody was sobbing. ‘Show some emotion Kher saab’, AB said as he hugged me after our standing ovation.”

“But I stood there seemingly zen about everything. In reel life I can cry buckets, in real life, you will never know how I’m feeling. Yesterday, as I sat at home pondering my fate, someone rang the doorbell. There was a bouquet of flowers and a handwritten note. My heart skipped a beat. Is this what I think it is? THE stamp of approval which every actor in this country dreams of? 1 looked up to the skies and finally bawled, ‘Look what this is, Aiedu’.”

5
