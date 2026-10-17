Social media personality and actress Anjali Arora has found herself at the centre of a fresh controversy after reportedly walking out of a Dandiya event in Kanpur. The incident took place on October 15, 2026, during the Nagada Night Dandiya celebration at Lajpat Bhawan, where the DJ played the popular song ‘Kacha Badam’ while she was on stage.

The song holds particular significance for Anjali, as her viral dance video featuring the track played a major role in bringing her widespread recognition on social media several years ago. However, its inclusion during the event reportedly left her unhappy.

According to reports circulating online, Anjali stopped her appearance and confronted the DJ, raising concerns about respecting artists during public performances. She also reportedly asked for the event organiser to come forward and address the situation.

Here is full video 📹 😀 😄 https://t.co/kp0ypFt25D — Zubair (@Zubair99778) October 16, 2026

Before leaving the venue, Anjali apologised to the audience.

Anjali Arora’s reaction to Kacha Badam divides social media

Following the incident, videos and discussions about her reaction began circulating online, attracting mixed responses from social media users.

Some criticised Anjali for appearing upset over the same song that helped establish her online popularity. Several users accused her of showing unnecessary attitude, while others questioned her reaction by referring to her earlier dance and club videos.

Her recent portrayal of Maa Sita also became part of the online discussion, with some users drawing comparisons between her current professional image and her previous viral content.

Hahahaha! This is CLOWN Anjali Arora.Her claim to fame was ‘Kacha Badam’. But when a DJ played the very song that made her famous at a Navratri event in Kanpur, she got offended instead of dancing to it.Arora, you built your popularity by twerking to the very same song that you now feel is apparently beneath your dignity?You were invited to perform at an event where people paid to watch you. They didn’t pay to attend an ego-management workshop or listen to lectures about respecting artists.Respect is a two-way street. If artists expect audiences to respect their craft, they must also respect the audience’s TIME, MONEY and expectations.You cannot milk a song for fame and then act offended when the audience remembers you for it. — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) October 16, 2026

However, others defended Anjali, arguing that artists deserve professional treatment at public events and that the disagreement could have involved issues with event management rather than the song alone.

What happened at the Kanpur Dandiya event?

The controversy has once again brought attention to the expectations placed on social media personalities who become recognised performers.

While audiences may associate Anjali with ‘Kacha Badam’, her reported objection during the Kanpur event has raised questions about how performers are introduced and treated at public appearances.

The incident continues to attract discussion online, with opinions divided over whether her decision to leave was justified.