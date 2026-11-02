TV actor Anuj Thakur dies at 33 after suffering seizure while sleeping at Mumbai home

Television actor Anuj Thakur passed away on October 27 at the age of 33 after suffering a seizure while sleeping at his Mumbai residence in Oshiwara. His sudden death has left friends, colleagues and fans mourning the loss of an actor who was known for his work in several television shows. The news was confirmed by his close friend Rupesh Sonar, who shared details about their friendship and recalled their recent conversations about upcoming work.

Anuj Thakur suffered a seizure while sleeping

According to the information shared by his friend, Anuj passed away at his home after experiencing a seizure during sleep. Sonar, who had known the actor since 2008 when they worked together on the television show Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka, spoke about his sudden demise.

Anuj had reportedly experienced a seizure earlier this year as well and was taking medication. His death came as a shock to those who knew him, particularly because he had been discussing new professional opportunities shortly before his passing.

Sonar also remembered the actor as someone who maintained a disciplined lifestyle. Their recent conversations had reportedly focused on new projects, making the news of his death even more difficult for his friends to accept.

Anuj Thakur’s television career

Anuj Thakur was known for his appearances in television shows such as Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Beendh Banoonga Ghodi Chadunga and Mahisagar. Over the years, he became familiar to television audiences through his work in the industry.

His association with Rupesh Sonar went back several years, beginning with Bandhan Saath Janmon Ka in 2008. Their friendship continued beyond their professional association, and Sonar’s memories have offered a glimpse into the actor’s personal and professional life.

Colleagues and fans mourn his demise

Following the news of Anuj’s death, colleagues and fans expressed their grief and remembered his cheerful nature. Tributes highlighted the memories he had created with people around him and the suddenness of his passing.

His death at just 33 has also brought attention to how unexpectedly life can change. Anuj Thakur’s passing marks a loss for those who worked with him and followed his television journey.