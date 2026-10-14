Television actor Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha have issued a joint apology after a T-shirt worn by Neha sparked controversy on social media. The clothing reportedly featured religious text that some online users found offensive to Muslim sentiments. As criticism grew, the matter took a disturbing turn, with Neha allegedly receiving death and rape threats.

The couple addressed the controversy through a social media statement, explaining that Neha had no intention of hurting anyone’s religious feelings. They also strongly condemned the abusive messages directed at her.

Arjun Bijlani and Neha explain the T-shirt controversy

According to the couple’s explanation, Neha received the T-shirt as a gift during a visit to Bangkok. They said she was unaware of the meaning or religious importance of the text printed on it when she wore it.

After the images attracted criticism online, Arjun and Neha decided to address the matter publicly. They apologised for the unintended offence and explained that the incident was not a deliberate attempt to disrespect any religion or community.

The couple also stressed that they respect all religions and celebrate festivals from different communities. Their statement sought to clarify the circumstances behind the incident while acknowledging the concerns raised by those who felt hurt.

We sincerely apologise. ❤️ https://t.co/092cdOzZgI — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 14, 2026

Couple condemns death and rape threats against Neha

While addressing the controversy, Arjun and Neha also spoke about the threatening messages Neha had reportedly received.

The couple made it clear that criticism and disagreement should never turn into harassment, especially threats of sexual violence or death. Neha, who is a mother of two, reportedly became the target of abusive messages as the controversy spread across social media.

Their response highlighted the difference between expressing religious concerns and threatening someone over an alleged mistake.

Social media reactions remain divided

The apology has received mixed reactions online. While some users have called for greater awareness and sensitivity when wearing clothing featuring religious text, others have raised concerns about the threatening language directed at Neha.

The incident has also brought attention to how quickly online criticism can turn into personal abuse.

Arjun and Neha have urged people to respond with understanding and compassion, maintaining that the offence was unintentional and that harassment cannot be justified by religious disagreement.