scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

‘BB16’: Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is captain again; Shalin, Tina, Sumbul, Soundarya nominated

By News Bureau

‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has again been named the captain of the house. Bigg Boss said that ‘Ticket To Finale’ is also linked to captaincy and the contestants have to remove Nimrit from this position.

Bigg Boss asked her to read the rules, adding that if they are broken she will lose her captaincy. Tina, Priyanka and Shalin started planning as to how to break the rules so that Nimrit can be removed from her position.

Meanwhile, during the nomination task, each housemate has to name the contestant whom they think should leave the house.

The nominated contestants for this week are Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer and Soundarya Sharma.

‘Bigg Boss 16’ airs on Colors.

Previous article
Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy
Next article
Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

China's Covid death data underestimate true toll: Report

Sports

Indian women's hockey team registers stellar 5-1 win over South Africa

Sports

ILT20: Vince scores half-century as Gulf Giants beat Dubai Capitals by 6 wickets

News

Actress Pallavi Joshi injured on sets of 'The Vaccine War' in Hyd

Sports

Hockey World Cup: France beat South Africa 2-1, remain in contention for QF spot

Sports

India Open: Sen, Sindhu excited about home support in 'bigger than ever' event

Sports

Table tennis: China bags four titles at WTT Contender Durban

Technology

'Will you put in same regime as in Europe': SC on Google plea against CCI penalty

Sports

ILT20 introduces unique player awards; Green Belt for highest scorer, White for top wicket-taker

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Australia score late goal to secure 3-3 draw with Argentina

Technology

WEF Centre for the fourth Industrial Revolution to come up in Hyderabad

Sports

ARC Silver Stick Cup: Dynamix Achievers, Mayfair Polo secure wins on first day

Sports

All India Snooker Open: Laxman Rawat edges past Aditya Mehta to win title

News

After Bitta Karate in 'The Kashmir Files', Chinmay Mandlekar returns to play Godse

Sports

Hockey World Cup: Netherlands beat New Zealand 4-0; virtually seal berth in quarters

Sports

ITT20: When I got to know I will play under Pollard, my happiness doubled, says MI Emirates' Muhammad Waseem

Technology

First evidence of solitary waves near Mars may decode mystery behind ion loss

News

Gina Lollobrigida: The 'Mona Lisa of the 20th Century' (Obituary)

News

Arrivederci, Gina Lollobrigida! You entertained the world – and made Kabir Bedi happy

News

Trailer of Ranbir-starrer 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' to be released with 'Pathaan'

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US