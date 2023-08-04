scorecardresearch
Big B's wardrobe for 'KBC 15' is all about 'fresh, new, and colour play'

Over the years, viewers have seen the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ (KBC) megastar Amitabh Bachchan, don many show-stopping outfits that have been the talk of the town. From three-piece suits, bowties, stylish scarves, and more, stylist Priya Patil is the one-woman army who has been instrumental in making television’s favourite host look dapper every season.

While the quiz-based reality show which is set to premiere its 15th season soon, will see some changes with new elements being added to the gameplay. Priya too will style Big B with evolving fashion trends that the megastar pulls off with elan.

Speaking about the “badlaav” in Bachchan’s look this season, Priya said: “For the 15th Season of KBC, my mood board included the brief of keeping the look new and fresh. Keeping the classic look intact, we have gone a step ahead, and added newer elements to it.”

“Sir will be seen in classic three-piece suits, Bandhgalas and Jodhpuris, but I am introducing a Colour Play which will be a contrasting combination of colours. To elaborate, the waistcoats will have colour patterns like wine against navy, black and white, powder blue and navy, pinstripes with plains, checks with plains, and more,” she shared.

She further elaborated: “When it comes to his shirts, I’ve introduced small but evident features which include contrast piping with the collars, different broaches that stand out, and lapel pins that accentuate and complete the overall look. On the classic Jodhpuris, we have added a special drape like a shawl, and completing the look will be a broach holding it together.”

Talking about her experience of styling Big B for KBC she said: “Sir (Amitabh Bachchan) is a legend and I have learnt a lot by watching him over the years. His dedication, professionalism, and his attention to detail are what I have absorbed from him and it reflects in all of his attires.”

“I always tell everybody that Sir does not need a stylist, he is a style icon in himself. Clothes don’t make the man, the man makes the clothes; I have always believed that. Whatever he wears, he makes it a trend and he has always been an inspiration to all generations,” added Priya.

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’ is set to premiere on August 14 on Sony.

