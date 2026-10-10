Farrhana Bhatt, who became widely known after finishing as the runner up on Bigg Boss 19, has caught fans’ attention with glimpses of her visit to Jaipur. The 29 year old shared casual moments from her trip, giving followers a look at her time in the Pink City. Her latest update has led to questions about whether she will share more details about her travels in the coming days.

In the pictures and moments shared online, Farrhana can be seen wearing a blue denim top at modern indoor locations featuring glass railings and plants. The update offered a glimpse of her time away from her usual work commitments. While she has not revealed many details about the purpose of her visit, fans have been quick to react to her Jaipur diaries and wonder if more travel updates are on the way.

Even Jaipur made it to Hana’s travel list before Kolkata. Kill me. Kill me now. 😭#FarrhanaBhatt #FarrhanaRebellions https://t.co/NT2vqdvOXT — Akansha Sarkar (@Axyyyyyyyyyyyy) October 10, 2026

Her followers, who call themselves FarrhanaRebellions, have been actively discussing the visit on social media. Some fans have expressed excitement at the possibility of more updates, with one comment reading, ‘Jaipur diaries…coming soon??’ The response shows that followers are interested in seeing more of her everyday moments outside television and films.

The conversation has also taken a playful turn, with some fans joking about Kolkata not featuring on her travel list. Others have expressed interest in seeing her visit Punjab or Kashmir. Some followers have also asked her to share travel vlogs, which could give them a closer look at the places she visits and her experiences along the way.

Born in Srinagar, Farrhana has worked in films, including Laila Majnu, and gained wider public attention through reality television. Her appearance on Bigg Boss 19 brought her into the spotlight, with viewers following her journey on the show and discussing her personality and experiences.

Her Jaipur visit has now become another talking point among her followers. Although there is no confirmed information about her next destination or plans for a travel vlog, fans are clearly interested in seeing more updates from her trips. Whether she shares more from Jaipur or travels to another city, her followers are waiting to see where she heads next.