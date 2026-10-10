HomeTVNews

Bigg Boss 19’s Farrhana Bhatt Is in Jaipur, And Fans Have One Request

Bigg Boss 19 runner up Farrhana Bhatt shares glimpses of her Jaipur visit, leaving fans excited and asking for travel vlogs and more destinations.

By Pooja Tiwari
Farrhana Bhatt Is in Jaipur, And Fans Have One Request
Farrhana Bhatt _pic courtesy Instagram

Farrhana Bhatt, who became widely known after finishing as the runner up on Bigg Boss 19, has caught fans’ attention with glimpses of her visit to Jaipur. The 29 year old shared casual moments from her trip, giving followers a look at her time in the Pink City. Her latest update has led to questions about whether she will share more details about her travels in the coming days.

In the pictures and moments shared online, Farrhana can be seen wearing a blue denim top at modern indoor locations featuring glass railings and plants. The update offered a glimpse of her time away from her usual work commitments. While she has not revealed many details about the purpose of her visit, fans have been quick to react to her Jaipur diaries and wonder if more travel updates are on the way.

Her followers, who call themselves FarrhanaRebellions, have been actively discussing the visit on social media. Some fans have expressed excitement at the possibility of more updates, with one comment reading, ‘Jaipur diaries…coming soon??’ The response shows that followers are interested in seeing more of her everyday moments outside television and films.

The conversation has also taken a playful turn, with some fans joking about Kolkata not featuring on her travel list. Others have expressed interest in seeing her visit Punjab or Kashmir. Some followers have also asked her to share travel vlogs, which could give them a closer look at the places she visits and her experiences along the way.

Born in Srinagar, Farrhana has worked in films, including Laila Majnu, and gained wider public attention through reality television. Her appearance on Bigg Boss 19 brought her into the spotlight, with viewers following her journey on the show and discussing her personality and experiences.

Her Jaipur visit has now become another talking point among her followers. Although there is no confirmed information about her next destination or plans for a travel vlog, fans are clearly interested in seeing more updates from her trips. Whether she shares more from Jaipur or travels to another city, her followers are waiting to see where she heads next.

Sourcefarrhana_bhatt
Modified date:
Previous article
Kanye West and Bianca Censori wear winter outfits despite Los Angeles heatwave
Kanye West and Bianca Censori wear winter outfits despite Los Angeles heatwave
Next article
Bigg Boss 20: Qazi Touqeer lands in controversy after Baby Doll task
Qazi Touqeer’s Health Struggle Comes To Light on Bigg Boss 20, Fans Rally Behind Him

More in Category