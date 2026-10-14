The drama inside the Bigg Boss 20 house appears to be heating up, with Aasif Khan and Love Gill reportedly involved in a major fight. At the same time, Nakul Dhull’s eviction has become another talking point surrounding the reality show. The combination of a heated clash and eviction related discussion is drawing attention to the latest developments in the house.

Aasif Khan and Love Gill’s fight grabs attention

Aasif Khan and Love Gill are at the centre of the latest reported confrontation in Bigg Boss 20. While the available update describes the argument as a huge fight, further details about what started the clash, what the contestants said to each other and how the other housemates reacted have not been provided.

Arguments are a familiar part of the Bigg Boss format, where contestants live together under constant observation and must deal with differences in opinion, tasks and personal relationships. A confrontation between two housemates can also affect the atmosphere in the house, especially if other contestants choose sides or become involved.

However, the exact circumstances of the reported fight between Aasif Khan and Love Gill remain unclear from the information currently available.

Nakul Dhull’s eviction becomes a talking point

Alongside the reported fight, Nakul Dhull’s eviction is also being discussed in connection with the latest Bigg Boss 20 update. However, it is not clear from the supplied information whether his eviction has been officially confirmed or whether the discussion concerns a possible elimination.

The distinction is important because eviction rumours and confirmed eliminations are not the same. An official announcement or an episode update would be needed to establish Nakul Dhull’s status in the competition.

🚨 PROMOHuge Fight between #AasifKhan and #LoveGill 🤯#NakulDhull Eviction !#BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/sotaznSIDD — Digital News Hub (@digital_media12) October 13, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 keeps viewers watching

The reported clash between Aasif Khan and Love Gill, along with the discussion around Nakul Dhull, has brought fresh attention to the show’s latest developments. Viewers will be looking for more details about what led to the confrontation and whether it has any impact on the contestants’ relationships inside the house.

Until further information becomes available, the reason behind the fight and the status of Nakul Dhull’s eviction remain unconfirmed.