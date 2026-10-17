Actor and DJ Ali Merchant has joined the ongoing discussion around Bigg Boss 20 after sharing his views on the contestants and Nakul Dhull’s eviction. In a recent Instagram story, Ali named Gullu, Nakul and Qazi Touqeer as his three favourite contestants. He also expressed support for Nakul, saying he hoped the contestant would return to the reality show.

Ali Merchant reveals his Bigg Boss 20 favourites

Ali shared a post highlighting the three contestants he has been following on the show. His choices included Gullu, Nakul Dhull and Qazi Touqeer. He also backed Nakul after his departure from the house, describing him as one of the few contestants who deserved more time on the show.

Bigg Boss 20: Ali Merchant Supports Nakul Dhull After Eviction, Reveals His Top 3 Contestants 2

Ali’s post came amid discussions about Nakul’s eviction and the events that led to it. His comments reflected his personal view of the contestants and the kind of entertainment he wants to see on the reality show.

Nakul Dhull’s eviction sparks discussion

Nakul’s eviction followed a physical altercation with fellow contestant Gullu. Bigg Boss announced his eviction on the grounds of physical violence, bringing his time on the show to an end.

The incident prompted debate among viewers about the show’s rules and how contestants should be expected to behave during confrontations. While the eviction became a talking point, Ali’s post focused on Nakul’s overall presence in the house and his belief that the contestant deserved another opportunity.

Ali also criticised the entertainment content offered by the show, remarking that his IQ needed better content. His comment added another dimension to his reaction, as he questioned the show’s content while identifying the contestants he enjoys watching.

Ali Merchant’s work in entertainment and music

Apart from his television appearances, Ali is known for his work as a DJ and his involvement in the music industry. Over the years, he has worked with names including DJ Snake, Diljit Dosanjh, Guru Randhawa and Karan Aujla.

He also uses social media to share his opinions on entertainment and popular culture. His latest comments have added his perspective to the conversations surrounding Bigg Boss 20, particularly the debate over Nakul Dhull’s eviction.

While Ali has expressed his support for Nakul, his post represents his personal opinion on the contestant and the show’s content.