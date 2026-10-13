Nakul Dhull’s entry into the Bigg Boss 20 house quickly became a talking point after he questioned Aman Gandhi about his s*xuality. What began as a discussion about Mumbai, women’s safety and the acceptance of LGBTQIA+ people soon took an uncomfortable turn when Nakul asked Aman whether he was straight or gay.

Nakul Dhull questions Aman Gandhi about his sexuality

The conversation reportedly started when Aman spoke about Mumbai and how the city is perceived in terms of women’s safety and acceptance of LGBTQIA+ culture. During the discussion, Nakul directly asked Aman whether he was straight or gay.

Aman made it clear that he was straight. However, Nakul continued asking questions about his views on gay people and whether he could ever have an affair with a man. The line of questioning made the conversation awkward, as it moved from a general discussion about acceptance to questions about Aman’s personal life.

The exchange also saw Nakul use the word ‘homophobic’, adding another uncomfortable element to the conversation. Aman’s response and the direction of the discussion became a topic of interest, particularly because questions about someone’s sexuality can be personal and sensitive.

First time seeing a boy chedhoing a boy on Bigg Boss, ON CAMERA 😭Nakul Dhull is literally from another planet. #BiggBoss20 • #Bb20 https://t.co/9KRiXrBes2 — ashi (@ashitastic) October 12, 2026

Nakul reportedly explains his intention

After the conversation, Nakul reportedly told fellow contestants Gullu and Qazi that he had used the term ‘homophobic’ to mock Aman. According to the account, Nakul believed Aman was disturbed by the discussion and used the word with that intention.

The reported explanation added another layer to the incident, raising questions about whether the exchange was meant to be a genuine discussion about LGBTQIA+ acceptance or an attempt to provoke another contestant. However, the reported conversation alone does not establish Nakul’s complete intentions.

A conversation that raises questions about personal boundaries

Reality shows such as Bigg Boss often bring personal opinions and disagreements into the open. Discussions about sexuality and LGBTQIA+ acceptance can also lead to important conversations, but they require sensitivity and respect for individual boundaries.

In this instance, the focus shifted from the broader topic of acceptance to Aman’s personal identity. The reported exchange has therefore drawn attention to how contestants approach sensitive subjects and whether such conversations are handled respectfully.

The incident involving Nakul and Aman adds another point of discussion inside the Bigg Boss 20 house, with the distinction between a serious conversation and personal mockery remaining central to the reported exchange.