The drama inside Bigg Boss 20 continues as Arishfa Khan and Kanika Mann get into an argument that reportedly grows from disagreements over house rules into an emotional confrontation. Their clash comes amid tensions surrounding the captaincy race and recent disagreements between contestants, adding to the ongoing discussions among viewers.

Arishfa’s actions spark further disagreements

Arishfa has also drawn attention after reportedly pouring water on beds as a form of payback against housemates who voted against her during the captaincy race. The incident added another layer to the conflict inside the house, where voting decisions can affect friendships and create new rivalries.

The captaincy contest also saw housemates vote Mahhi Vij out of the race. These developments have added to the tension as contestants react to one another’s decisions and try to protect their positions in the game.

Arishfa and Kanika’s argument reflects how disagreements over everyday rules and decisions can quickly become personal in the confined environment of the reality show.

Rules ko lekar #Arishfa aur #Kanika ke beech badhi baat, emotions hue overwhelming.Dekhiye #BiggBoss20 ka naya episode, har roz raat 9 baje #JioHotstar par aur 10:30 baje #Colors par.#BiggBoss20 #BiggBossOnJioHotstar https://t.co/sHxxfBsMvk — JioHotstar Reality (@HotstarReality) October 27, 2026

Gullu’s humour divides viewers

Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, is attracting attention for his style of humour, which some viewers describe as “ragebait”. His jokes and comments have entertained some fans, while others feel that his approach is intended to provoke reactions from fellow contestants.

The mixed response has made his behaviour another talking point among Bigg Boss 20 viewers. While humour can help ease tension inside the house, it can also lead to arguments when contestants feel that jokes have crossed a line.

Gullu, Kanika and ScoutOP share lighter moments

Despite the arguments, clips featuring Gullu, Kanika and ScoutOP laughing together have shown a more relaxed side of life inside the house. Their interactions offer a contrast to the disagreements and strategic decisions that often dominate the show.

These moments also highlight how relationships inside the house can be complicated. Contestants may disagree during tasks or discussions and still share friendly moments at other times.

Bigg Boss 20 balances clashes and friendships

From Arishfa and Kanika’s argument to Gullu’s controversial humour, the latest developments show the different sides of the Bigg Boss 20 experience. Rivalries, voting decisions and personal bonds continue to influence how contestants interact.

The show airs on JioHotstar and Colors, with viewers following both the conflicts and the lighter moments as the contestants navigate life inside the house.

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To improve engagement, focus on the contrast between the heated arguments and the friendships. This gives fans more to discuss than a simple episode update.