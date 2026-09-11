Bigg Boss 20 premiere breaks records with an emotional SidNaaz tribute

Bigg Boss 20 has started its new season with a strong response, recording 6.4 million views on JioHotstar during its September 6 premiere. The figure makes it the biggest reality show premiere on the platform, giving the latest season a record breaking start. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season has introduced the theme of second chances under the title ‘Tathas-Two’.

The premiere and early episodes also looked back at some of the most memorable moments from two decades of Bigg Boss. The recap included famous fights, friendships, arguments and dialogues that have remained part of the show’s long history. Among the moments shown were memories of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaaz.

The SidNaaz moments brought an emotional response from some of the new housemates. Mahhi Vij was among those who reacted to the memories, highlighting how strongly some of the show’s past relationships continue to connect with viewers and contestants.

The tribute also gave the new season a chance to look back at the show’s changing journey over the years. From major arguments and unexpected friendships to emotional moments and memorable personalities, the opening episodes revisited several moments that have helped Bigg Boss remain a part of popular culture.

The new season has been built around the idea of giving contestants another opportunity. The ‘Tathas-Two’ theme introduces the idea of second chances, adding a new element to the format as the contestants begin their journey inside the house.

Salman Khan has also spoken about the response to the new season, calling it overwhelming as viewers returned to the reality show. The record opening suggests that the franchise continues to have a strong audience after two decades on television and streaming.

While the new contestants are now beginning to create their own stories inside the house, the early episodes have also reminded viewers of the personalities and moments that shaped Bigg Boss over the years.

With Bigg Boss 20 airing daily, the focus will now move towards the contestants, their relationships, conflicts and alliances as the season progresses.