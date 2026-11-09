The November 8 episode of Bigg Boss 20 brought festive celebrations to the house, with the makers skipping evictions to make room for a special Diwali episode. Host Salman Khan allowed the contestants to exchange gifts and celebrate together. The house was decorated for the occasion, and the contestants were seen sharing festive moments, exchanging presents and greeting each other.

Among the highlights was Yung DSA’s gesture towards his fellow housemates. The rapper surprised Amrapali with a diamond bracelet and a pair of gold rings. His gifts became one of the talking points of the episode, as viewers noticed the effort he had put into choosing presents for the people around him.

YungDSA also shared gifts with Manish Goel, Arishfa Khan and ScoutOP. His choices showed that he had paid attention to their likes and preferences. He even remembered Arishfa’s favourite hoodie, making the gift more personal.

YungDSA’s thoughtful gestures bring smiles to the house

The rapper’s interactions with the other contestants added to the festive mood. Manish Goel shared a warm moment with YungDSA and affectionately called him ‘Yungdu’. Their exchange reflected the bond they had developed during their time inside the house.

The Diwali celebrations also featured a special appearance by singer Harrdy Sandhu. He appreciated YungDSA and appeared to suggest a possible music collaboration with the rapper. The interaction caught the attention of viewers, especially those interested in seeing the two artists work together.

Yung gave diamond bracelet and gold earrings to #amrapalidubey.& also gave his jackets for #ScoutOP , #ArishfaKhan & #ManishGoel..#YungDSA HAS A OF GOLD!#BiggBoss20 l #BB20 https://t.co/En6RATtIqM — Mk (@healingsouls_) November 8, 2026

Bigg Boss 20 contestants celebrate Diwali together

With no eviction taking place in the November 8 episode, the focus remained on celebrations and relationships among the contestants. The housemates exchanged gifts, shared hugs and spent time together amid the festive decorations.

YungDSA’s gifts for Amrapali, Manish Goel, Arishfa Khan and ScoutOP became a talking point among fans. Several viewers appreciated his efforts, particularly his attention to small details while selecting presents.

As Bigg Boss 20 moves ahead, such moments offer viewers a look at the contestants’ personal equations beyond nominations, tasks and arguments. The Diwali episode gave YungDSA an opportunity to share his appreciation for his fellow housemates through gifts and personal gestures.