Relationships inside the Bigg Boss 20 house are changing as the reality show moves closer to its December finale. One of the biggest talking points is the growing distance between ScoutOP and Love Gill. Their once close bond appears to have weakened as ScoutOP begins to understand how his actions inside the house could affect his personal life and relationship with his partner outside.

ScoutOP and Love Gill’s friendship faces a difficult phase

ScoutOP has reportedly started maintaining distance from Love Gill following the recent controversy surrounding their closeness. His changing behaviour has left their friendship in an uncertain position, with Love struggling to deal with the situation.

The development has also sparked discussions among viewers who have been following their relationship since the beginning. What was once considered a strong connection inside the house now appears to be facing one of its biggest challenges.

First in my bloodline to witness bhai behen ka breakup 😭🥀#QaziTouqeer #BiggBoss20 #BB20 https://t.co/7WLkdqn05l — a. (@comeoncheeks_) October 27, 2026

Qazi Touqeer stands by Love Gill

Amid the ongoing tension, Qazi Touqeer has emerged as an important source of emotional support for Love Gill. He has been seen consoling her as she deals with changing friendships and feelings of betrayal.

Qazi’s supportive behaviour has received appreciation from sections of the audience. Abdu Rozik has also publicly expressed his support for Qazi, bringing further attention to his journey on the show.

Captaincy task leads to physical clashes

Meanwhile, the latest captaincy task created another tense situation inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. Yung DSA and Gullu were involved in a physical clash, while arguments between Arishfa Khan and ScoutOP added to the disagreement.

The incident highlighted the growing pressure among contestants as they compete for power and try to strengthen their positions in the game.

Bigg Boss 20 heads towards December finale

With the December finale approaching, friendships and alliances are becoming increasingly complicated. ScoutOP and Love Gill’s changing equation, Qazi’s growing involvement and the recent captaincy conflict have become major discussion points.

It remains to be seen whether ScoutOP and Love Gill can resolve their differences or whether their friendship will continue to weaken in the coming episodes.